Dr. Michael Kaminski, MD

Neurology
4.7 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kaminski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine at the University of Illinois and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Kaminski works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Frist Clinic - Patterson St
    2400 Patterson St Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203
  2
    St. Thomas Neurology Specialists
    4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Polyneuropathy
Tremor
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Carotid Artery Disease
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Loss of Taste
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Benesys
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    NGS CoreSource
    POMCO Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Wish more doctors were like him. He treated you like the only patient he had for the day, explained things where you could understand everything, encouraged questions,very through.
    — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Kaminski, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1134121130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Massachusetts General Hospital | University of Michigan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine at the University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kaminski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaminski works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kaminski’s profile.

    Dr. Kaminski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

