Dr. Michael Kaminski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine at the University of Illinois and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Frist Clinic - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5900
St. Thomas Neurology Specialists4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-8575
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Wish more doctors were like him. He treated you like the only patient he had for the day, explained things where you could understand everything, encouraged questions,very through.
- Neurology
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital | University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine at the University of Illinois
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Kaminski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminski.
