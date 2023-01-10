Overview of Dr. Michael Kane, MD

Dr. Michael Kane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Kane works at Hanover Medical Group Urology in Hanover, PA with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.