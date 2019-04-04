Overview of Dr. Michael Kanner, MD

Dr. Michael Kanner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.



Dr. Kanner works at Eye Surgeons & Consultants in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.