Dr. Michael Kanner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kanner, MD
Dr. Michael Kanner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Kanner's Office Locations
Eye Surgeons Consultants4651 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 417-3758
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best.....he is professional and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Kanner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Mt Sinai Hosp|Mt Sinai Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanner has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanner speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.