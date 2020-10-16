Overview of Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD

Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Kapamajian works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.