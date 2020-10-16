Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapamajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD
Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (201) 204-0758
University Eye Care Physicians15141 Whittier Blvd Ste 480, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 203-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Somehow my finger drifted over and clicked a "thumbs down"for a nice review of Dr. Kap. and I can't undo it. Dr. Kapamajian was amazing with my young daughter and her optical needs! All thumbs up for this Dr!
About Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1124278320
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma- Jules Stein Eye Institute|Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA|Jules Stein Eye Inst UCLA|Uveitis - Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Chief of Residency-Doheny Eye Institute|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary Chicago
- Olive View UCLA Med Ctr|UCLA-Olive View Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
