Dr. Michael Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kaplan, MD
Dr. Michael Kaplan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Associates of Houston4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 307-2949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
I think Dr. Kaplan is a Great Doctor. I had the 'Baloon Sinuplasty' about a year ago and it went well. Recently, because of my location, I went to a local ENT and was really disappointed with his lack of caring and his bad attitude. I called Dr. Kaplan and he got me right in as I was having some problems. The remarkable thing is that I wrote the time down wrong and I arrived an hour and 15 minutes later than I should have. He still saw me and treated me kindly. I think what makes a 'Great Doctor' is just as much 'HOW' they treat you, as well as their 'SKILL AND KNOWLEDGE.' Dr. Kaplan gets 5 stars for both of these from me!
About Dr. Michael Kaplan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750443289
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Baylor College Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.