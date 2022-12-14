See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Neurosurgery
5.0 (96)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD

Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Wstn Hosp|Toronto Wstn Hospital

Dr. Kaplitt works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kaplitt's Office Locations

    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Involuntary Movement Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Given this neurosurgeon’s fame and experience we thought it would be impossible to get an appointment, but happily this was not the case. Everyone at the practice was welcoming and there was practically no wait. Dr. Kaplitt is very personable and provides outstanding explanations, answers questions and never talks down to a patient. His confident manner inspires a patient’s confidence as well. This is very important when one contemplates any surgical procedure and even more so with brain surgery. After the visit there was prompt follow up and setting of subsequent appointments.
    Mr. DB — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD
    About Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053331736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto Wstn Hosp|Toronto Wstn Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian- Weill Cornell Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kaplitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplitt works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaplitt’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplitt has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

