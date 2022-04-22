Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapsokavathis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO
Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Spinal Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Kapsokavathis works at
Dr. Kapsokavathis' Office Locations
-
1
Oakland county office36800 Woodward Ave Ste 230, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Special Needs Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapsokavathis?
It was very easy and pleasant to make an appointment. No wait time upon arrival. Dr. Kapsokavathis was extremely thorough and explained in a way I could understand what’s going. I am very happy that I have found him, and can highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1568664134
Education & Certifications
- The Boston Spine Group
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Spinal Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapsokavathis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapsokavathis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapsokavathis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapsokavathis works at
Dr. Kapsokavathis speaks Greek and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapsokavathis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapsokavathis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapsokavathis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapsokavathis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.