Overview of Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO

Dr. Michael Kapsokavathis, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Spinal Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kapsokavathis works at Dr Michael Kapsokavathis DO in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.