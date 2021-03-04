See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Michael Karam, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Karam, MD

Dr. Michael Karam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Karam works at MICHAEL Q KARAM MD in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Q Karam MD PC
    4024 Barrett Dr Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 751-9120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Karam has been my internist for over 25 years! He is absolutely the best. He cares deeply about the health of his patients. Always listens to everything! He now takes care of my whole family and extended family members.
    Judy B. — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Karam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1639145907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

