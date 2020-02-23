Dr. Michael Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Karp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Karp, MD
Dr. Michael Karp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp's Office Locations
- 1 2067 W Vista Way Ste 280, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-3630
-
2
Centers for Family Medicine145 Thunder Dr, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-3630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Karp is amazing. I can tell when he's busy but for the most part I feel as though he takes his time to listen to me and is patient with my kids. They all love him as well. He is always running on time which is great!
About Dr. Michael Karp, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295808632
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.