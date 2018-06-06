Overview

Dr. Michael Karp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Karp works at Associates In Family Medicine in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Cranberry Twp, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.