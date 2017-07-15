Dr. Michael Karr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Karr, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Karr, MD
Dr. Michael Karr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Karr works at
Dr. Karr's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6004Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Karr last week, and I was very Impressed. He addressed my issues, explained the xrays, answered my questions and concerns. His bedside manner is excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Michael Karr.
About Dr. Michael Karr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942278957
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Naval Hosp
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
