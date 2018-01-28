Dr. Kassardjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kassardjian, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Kassardjian, DO is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kassardjian works at
Locations
Coast Dermatology Medical Associates23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-2636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kassardjian is awesome! He is super nice, not in a big hurry to get rid of you, listens to the concerns and comes to a solution. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Michael Kassardjian, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740567981
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
