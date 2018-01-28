Overview

Dr. Michael Kassardjian, DO is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kassardjian works at Coast Dermatology Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.