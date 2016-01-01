Dr. Kattah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Kattah, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kattah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Kattah works at
Locations
-
1
Esophageal Motility Center1701 Divisadero St Ste 120, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-2318
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kattah?
About Dr. Michael Kattah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871813675
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kattah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kattah works at
Dr. Kattah has seen patients for Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kattah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kattah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kattah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kattah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kattah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.