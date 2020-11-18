Dr. Michael Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Katz, MD
Dr. Michael Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Summit Health6 Brighton Rd Ste 107, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 470-0282
Summit Health47 Orient Way Fl 2, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 935-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I'm leaving this review because my GP said, "You are in good hands with Dr. Katz" and she was right. And I want people who are nervous and googling their doctors to know that as well. I recently had a total thyroidectomy with Dr. Katz. He was calm, reassuring, straight-forward, skilled, professional and occasionally funny. He explained everything thoroughly and 4 weeks out I can actually look at my incision and not feel like a pez dispenser.
About Dr. Michael Katz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124124805
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.