Dr. Michael Katz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Katz, DPM
Dr. Michael Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Partners Imaging Center of Venice LLC842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 301, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 441-9171
Louis S. Giannone Dpm Pllc1201 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 375-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is very knowledgeable and has a excellent personality. He listened to me and diagnosed my problem. A solution was offered and I accepted same. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Katz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164425815
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.