Overview of Dr. Michael Katz, MD

Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Pro-care Medical Rehabilitation P.c. in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.