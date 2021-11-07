Dr. Michael Katz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Katz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Katz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Getzville, NY.
Locations
-
1
N Forest2430 N Forest Rd Ste 200, Getzville, NY 14068 Directions (716) 296-0623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy with my service. The hygienist and dentist are professional and friendly. The atmosphere overall in the office is quiet and orderly which sets a good tone for dental work. I get the attention needed and my teeth feel great!
About Dr. Michael Katz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1588844963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
654 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
