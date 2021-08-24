Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been experiencing arrhythmia's for many years but recently they had become more frequent and started interfering with my daily activities. It was recommended I see an electrophysiologist for a consultation and possible treatment. Dr. KATZ and his group were absolute professionals and made my whole experience as uncomplicated and easy as possible. The procedure ( cardiac ablation to resolve my SVT ) and aftercare were exemplary and I cannot praise the hospital staff enough for their after procedure care. I can now do everything I used to do without worry of having another episode. I wish I would have met Dr. KATZ years ago and had this procedure done. I've gotten my life back and look forward to doing all the things I put off due to my Arrhythmia.
About Dr. Michael Katz, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831382506
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
