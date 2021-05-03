Overview of Dr. Michael Kazak, MD

Dr. Michael Kazak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kazak works at MAIN MEDICAL CENTER in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.