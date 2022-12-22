Dr. Michael Kazim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kazim, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kazim, MD
Dr. Michael Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital|Chldns Hosp U Penn
Dr. Kazim works at
Dr. Kazim's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology630 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- 2 630 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazim?
Dr Kazim is simply brilliant and he has a very gentle bedside manner. I consulted with 3 other top specialist in NYC and he blew them all away. His depth of knowledge is second to none. I have complete faith in him and his treatment plan
About Dr. Michael Kazim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265452213
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital|Chldns Hosp U Penn
- Harkness Eye Inst Columbia P&amp;amp;S
- Columbia P&amp;amp;S
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazim works at
Dr. Kazim has seen patients for Diplopia, Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.