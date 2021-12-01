Overview of Dr. Michael Keating, MD

Dr. Michael Keating, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Keating works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL, Melbourne, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.