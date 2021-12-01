Dr. Michael Keating, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Keating, MD
Dr. Michael Keating, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Suite Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Melbourne6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Tampa3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I even called my sons Pediatrician to say recommend all of your patience who need a specialist to this fabulous Dr. Keating!
About Dr. Michael Keating, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Medical School
- Hartford Hospital|Mass Gen Hosp, Urology Hartford Hosp, General Surgery|Mass Gen Hospital
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Pediatric Urology
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keating on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
