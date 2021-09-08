Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Keefer, MD
Dr. Michael Keefer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2700, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor! Professional, caring, informative! Actually is concerned about the care of his patients.
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Keefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Hodgkin's Disease and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.