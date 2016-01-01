Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Keenan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Keenan, MD
Dr. Michael Keenan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Keenan's Office Locations
Associated Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC2802 LEONARD DR, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-0355
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Keenan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keenan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keenan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keenan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.