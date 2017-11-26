Overview

Dr. Michael Kelfer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Auburn, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Kelfer works at Reliant Medical Group in Auburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.