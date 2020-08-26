Dr. Kelleher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kelleher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kelleher, MD
Dr. Michael Kelleher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Kelleher works at
Dr. Kelleher's Office Locations
Eastern Shore Ent. & Allergy106 Milford St Ste 101, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 742-1567
Eastern Shore ENT And Allergy10344 Old Ocean City Blvd Ste 1, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-4582
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-6400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was 3 years old and had to have a swollen lymph node removed. Dr Kelleher did the surgery and it went very smoothly. 18 years later my son had his tonsils taken out. All went well! I also went to him after I found out I needed to have my tonsils removed. Excellent doctor and care!
About Dr. Michael Kelleher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417046004
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelleher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelleher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelleher has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelleher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelleher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelleher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelleher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelleher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.