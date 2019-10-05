Dr. Michael Keller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Keller, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Keller, DPM
Dr. Michael Keller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp103 Hurley Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-4191
-
2
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
-
3
Columbia Memorial Hospital71 Prospect Ave, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 828-8320MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Margaretville Memorial Hospital42084 State Highway 28, Margaretville, NY 12455 Directions (845) 586-2631
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
He's been my foot doctor/surgeon for five years. He's the BEST. He handles all of my foot surgeries, and works closely with my vascular surgeon. Not anxious to "cut". In fact once he said, "tomorrow is another day", and cancelled a toe amputation. I still have that toe. Hudson Valley Foot Associates has a Dr on call 24/7/365. They call you back within a short time. He also works at the wound care center in Kingston (Health Alliance) hospital.
About Dr. Michael Keller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033186804
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.