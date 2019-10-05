Overview of Dr. Michael Keller, DPM

Dr. Michael Keller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Keller works at HUDSON VALLEY FOOT ASSOCIATES in Kingston, NY with other offices in Hudson, NY and Margaretville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.