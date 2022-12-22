Dr. Michael Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Keller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Locations
1
Colon & Rectal Surgery San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists-Boerne124 E Bandera Rd Ste 301, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 614-0880Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Westover Hills Office3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 317, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 614-0880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Westover Hills11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
5
Colon & Rectal Surgery San Antonio Medical Center7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
6
Stone Oak Office540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It never ceases to amaze me how kind and caring Dr. Keller can be, while dealing with a less than pleasant exam. Always listens and answers any questions I can dream of. Several of my family members have trusted him with their care.
About Dr. Michael Keller, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659572824
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
