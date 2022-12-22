Overview

Dr. Michael Keller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Keller works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.