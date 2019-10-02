Overview of Dr. Michael Keller, MD

Dr. Michael Keller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Keller works at San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic - Morrison Multi-Specialties in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA and Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.