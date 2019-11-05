Dr. Michael Kelley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med|Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Clock Tower Dental Associates110 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 712-1154Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- AmeriPlan
- MetroPlus Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I travel 90 minutes for my visits and they are always pleasant, professional and informative. Dr. Kelly and his entire staff have made my dental care an integral part of my overall health and wellness.
About Dr. Michael Kelley, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861520744
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med|Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kelley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
