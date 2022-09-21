See All Physical Therapists in Middlefield, OH
Dr. Michael Kellis, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Kellis, DO

Physical Therapy
4.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Middlefield, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Kellis, DO

Dr. Michael Kellis, DO is a Physical Therapist in Middlefield, OH. They graduated from Ohio Med University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.

Dr. Kellis works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Middlefield, OH with other offices in Chagrin Falls, OH, Chardon, OH and Lawrenceville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kellis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 632-0279
    Wednesday
    9:00am -
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    11800 Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 543-2097
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville
    455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kellis?

    Sep 21, 2022
    Excellent office visit - Dr. Kellis is knowledgeable as well as personable!
    KMc — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kellis, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Kellis, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kellis to family and friends

    Dr. Kellis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kellis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Kellis, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Kellis, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831190313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • South Pointe Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brentwood Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Med University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Kellis, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.