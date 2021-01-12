Overview

Dr. Michael Kellum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Kellum works at FAMILY HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES in Allen, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.