Overview of Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in San Diego, CA and Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.