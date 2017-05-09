Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack University Medical Center At Sanzari360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1958Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Dr. Kelly replace my ACL fifteen years ago and my knee has been great ever since. I've hiked and skied and it's been fine.
About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881634418
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia Presb
- St. Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center|St. Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.