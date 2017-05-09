See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Hackensack, NJ
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack University Medical Center At Sanzari
    360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-1958
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 09, 2017
    Dr. Kelly replace my ACL fifteen years ago and my knee has been great ever since. I've hiked and skied and it's been fine.
    John Carlisle — May 09, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
    About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1881634418
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Columbia Presb
    • St. Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center|St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center
    • Georgetown University
