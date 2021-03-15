Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Premier Surgical Parkwest9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-5263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bedside manner doesn’t matter. You’re interested in the doctor’s performance and surgical skills. He’s s not there to be your friend. Dr Kelly repaired my hiatal hernia 2 weeks ago. All is going well thus far.
About Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
