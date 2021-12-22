Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD
Dr. Michael Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Kelly Wolf & Herman M D P A8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-2969
Miami Plastic Surgery Coral Gables Location221 Aragon Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-2969
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Amazing!! Dr Kelly is the best. He is extremely skilled and absolutely the best results. So happy!!!!!! Noone else compares.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
