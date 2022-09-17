Dr. Michael Kelso is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kelso
Overview
Dr. Michael Kelso is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Locations
GI Partners of Alabama1215 7th St SE Ste G200, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 973-3225Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Can not said enough good things about Dr. Kelso and his staff. So friendly and helpful! Answered all my concerns. Wish all my doctors had his bedside manner! Love him!
About Dr. Michael Kelso
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwest Med Ctr
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelso works at
Dr. Kelso has seen patients for Anemia, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelso speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.