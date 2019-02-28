Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM
Dr. Michael Kendall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Michael W Kendall DPM702 QUAIL CREEK DR, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 358-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kendall and his Staff are excellent! Wait time is usually just a few minutes. Dr. Kendall is friendly, answers questions and my Surgery couldn't have gone any better with minimum discomfort for me. This office and Doctor genuinely care about you as patient. I highly recommend Dr Kendall and his staff!! Gil Horton
Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.