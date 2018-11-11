Dr. Michael Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kennedy, MD
Dr. Michael Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
-
1
michael g kennedy md6 Union St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 655-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Dr. Kennedy is probably the best surgeon I have used in the past. He has worked on most of my family members, and every one of us would use , and recommend him without a second thought.
About Dr. Michael Kennedy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295767614
Education & Certifications
- Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.