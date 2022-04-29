Overview

Dr. Michael Kenneson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kenneson works at Cornerstone - Garfield Family Practice in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.