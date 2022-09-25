Dr. Kentris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Kentris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kentris, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kentris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute - Dayton30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kentris?
He stands out because he is through, listens to the patient and family members without rushing them while explaining everything involved at a level that is understood and in manner that made us feel like part of the process. Dr Kentris has excellent people skills and our family highly recommends him.
About Dr. Michael Kentris, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1063848240
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kentris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kentris works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kentris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kentris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kentris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kentris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.