Dr. Michael Kern, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kern, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Kern, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Redmond, WA.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental of Education Hill8575 164th Ave NE Ste 200, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 399-8763Tuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern?
Our family has been with Dr. Kern since 2004 . I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Kern, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1548336225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.