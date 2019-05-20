Overview of Dr. Michael Kesler, DPM

Dr. Michael Kesler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Kesler works at Circle of Care for Families & Children Inc. in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.