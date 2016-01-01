Dr. Michael Khilkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khilkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Khilkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Khilkin, MD
Dr. Michael Khilkin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Khilkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khilkin's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2384
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khilkin?
About Dr. Michael Khilkin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780724591
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khilkin accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khilkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khilkin works at
Dr. Khilkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.