Dr. Michael Khoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Khoury works at THE EMORY CLINIC - DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.