Dr. Michael Khoury, MD
Dr. Michael Khoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (571) 309-2579
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khoury is an impressive doctor. He is very knowledgeable and personable. You can tell he actually cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Khoury, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093963365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.