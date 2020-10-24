Dr. Michael Kiehl, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kiehl, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Centers for Foot & Ankle Care5300 Socialville Foster Rd Ste 160, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 844-8585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cfac1260 Nilles Rd Bldg A1, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 15yo in for removal of ingrown toenails on both feet. We both liked Dr. Kiehl a lot! He did a great job and we were in and out. Very pleased with the outcome so far. I would definitely recommend.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144539081
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Kiehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiehl has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiehl.
