Dr. Michael Kiehn, MD
Dr. Michael Kiehn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
William J Perkins MD PC3301 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-5610
Mercy Imaging Services - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 160, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Dr Kiehn has cared for my shoulders and knees and has provided care to my family. He’s kind, knowledgeable, and trust worthy. I love him and his staff
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Orthopedic Surgery, Uribe, Hechtman and Zvijac
- Emory University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
