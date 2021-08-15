Dr. Kilchenstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD
Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kilchenstein's Office Locations
- 1 2590 Golden Gate Pkwy Ste 111, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (293) 331-2167
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilchenstein?
Excellent psychiatrist with a strong knowledge of BP-I and BP-II, as well as BPD, and chronic depression. I saw him for three years when I was younger. He specializes in psychoanalysis rather than any skills-coping training, so if that's what you're looking for--he's certainly the best choice. His knowledge of psychoanalysis really helped me understand the "why" of my issues, and coupled with another provider's therapy skills training years later, I'm much better off from before seeing him. His appointments are very laid back and are open times for you to talk, even if that means sitting in silence for a half hour. He really enjoys the movie "Clueless", so bring it up sometime if you don't know what else to talk about.
About Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1881848778
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilchenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilchenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilchenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilchenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilchenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.