See All Psychiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD

Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kilchenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2590 Golden Gate Pkwy Ste 111, Naples, FL 34105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (293) 331-2167

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kilchenstein?

Aug 15, 2021
Excellent psychiatrist with a strong knowledge of BP-I and BP-II, as well as BPD, and chronic depression. I saw him for three years when I was younger. He specializes in psychoanalysis rather than any skills-coping training, so if that's what you're looking for--he's certainly the best choice. His knowledge of psychoanalysis really helped me understand the "why" of my issues, and coupled with another provider's therapy skills training years later, I'm much better off from before seeing him. His appointments are very laid back and are open times for you to talk, even if that means sitting in silence for a half hour. He really enjoys the movie "Clueless", so bring it up sometime if you don't know what else to talk about.
Former Patient — Aug 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kilchenstein to family and friends

Dr. Kilchenstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kilchenstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD.

About Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881848778
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kilchenstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kilchenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilchenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilchenstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilchenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilchenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Kilchenstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.