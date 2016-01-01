Dr. Michael Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kim, MD
Dr. Michael Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
