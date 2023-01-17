Overview of Dr. Michael Kindya, MD

Dr. Michael Kindya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Kindya works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.