Dr. Michael Kindya, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kindya, MD
Dr. Michael Kindya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Kindya's Office Locations
Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 472-1322
West Boca Medical Center9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 400A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 430-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very happy with my first visit with Dr. Kindya. He is very professional explaining the gravity of the health condition and answering all questions from the patient.
About Dr. Michael Kindya, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
- Stony Brook U Med Ctr-SUNY
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kindya has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.