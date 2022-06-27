Dr. Michael King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael King, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael King, MD
Dr. Michael King, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Neurospinal Associates200 3rd Ave W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4064Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
My mom Sabina Ghiuri asked me to translate this review and unfortunately i forgot to cope and paste months ago . this is what she said: " I developed severe pain right more than left legs due to spinal stenosis and i was not able to ambulate for more than few steps. Last year I had surgery L4-5 laminectomy done in VA and I felt much better, than i did some effort again and my symptoms returned. We were new to the area and Dr King offered an appointment as soon as possible. I didn't speak English but Dr King and his staff manage to communicate with me and and explained the MRI findings and plan. I was so anxious, scared, uncomfortable for not speaking English but during the visit due to his kind a tone and kindness of the ancillary staff I started to feel more comfortable, and I had full trust and hope after the visit. He is one of the best doctors I encountered.
About Dr. Michael King, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- 1457318305
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Johns Hopkins
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.